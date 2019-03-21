The North Port Symphony, under the direction of Robert Ramnski, has been rehearsing for its upcoming performance "Themes like Old Times."

The symphony will perform "Themes like Old Times," at 3 p.m. on Sunday at the North Port Performing Arts Center, 6400 W. Price Blvd. The performance will feature Alexa Lowrey.

The North Port Symphony, under the direction of Robert Romanski, its been rehears every Saturday morning for the next performance, "Themes like Old Times" at 3 p.m. on March 24 at the Performing Arts Center. For more information, visit www.northportsymphony.com, or call 941-426-8479. Box Office Hours 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday-Friday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments