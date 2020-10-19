NORTH PORT — The city needs some reorganizing.
City commissioners took a step in that direction Monday, asking for an ordinance that would shuffle a few city departments and how they're managed within the chain of command. Commissioners passed the motion unanimously.
If commissioners approve the ordinance, which requires a unanimous vote, it would move natural resources positions out of the city's current planning department and set them up in a separate department.
It would also mean one fewer department head reporting directly to City Manager Pete Lear.
The changes point back to a consultant's study of the city's structure in 2000-2001, which separated the city's planning and building departments. That was done in 2006, but during the Great Recession, building activity dropped in the city, and in 2011, commissioners created a Neighborhood Development Services Department that included Planning, Building and other departments.
Under the new arrangement, if commissioners approve it, the Building Department would include Building services (permits, inspections), Code Enforcement, and Administrative Services (licensing supervisor, development techs).
The Department of Development & Environmental Affairs which includes Planning (Planning, Zoning, Natural Resources offices), Social Services and Economic Development departments.
In the future, Natural Resources, with its arborist and environmental technician and possibly an archaeologist, can be split from Planning as a separate department.
Commissioners also asked the city attorney to make the ordinance a priority, so commissioners could discuss it at their Oct. 27 meeting, and have a second hearing and possibly pass it on Nov. 10, and before newly elected commissioners are installed following the Nov. 3 election. That motion passed 4-1, with Mayor Debbie McDowell opposing, saying she did not think it needed to be brought back before new commissioners come onto the board.
Commissioners Vanessa Carusone and Chris Hanks are not running for re-election, so new commissioners will fill their seats. Commissioners Jill Luke and Pete Emrich are not up for re-election this year. McDowell is running for re-election against Jerry Nicastro.
