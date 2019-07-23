NORTH PORT - The North Port City Commission voted Tuesday afternoon to approve the "not to exceed" tax rate for the city's upcoming fiscal year.
The highest rate possible under the ceiling would be 4.2787 per $1,000 of taxable value of the property.
Currently, the current North Port City tax rate is 3.4070 per every $1,000 of a home’s taxable value. Currently, if a home carries a taxable value of $200,000, the homeowner pays $681.40.
If the 4.2787 number is ultimately approved, the owner of a $200,000 home will pay $855.74 annually on taxes.
The final city rates will be set during a City Commission meeting in September.
The actions on Tuesday authorized North Port City Manager Peter Lear to sign and submit the 2019 certification of taxable value and the proposed millage rate.
The City Commission has been working on budgets for several months, including long sessions where they have been looking at projects they may trim or hold back on with the current budget situation.
E911 funding
During the Tuesday afternoon session of a long City Commission meeting, the North Port board approved a resolution urging members of the Florida Legislature to support an amendment that would reallocate funds from the state's E911 fund to be redistributed to cities in the state, rather than having funds sent to the county.
Sarasota County recently received $180,000 from the fund last month and refuses to hand funds over to the cities in the county without an amendment to the law.
North Port has a 911 system. Any 911 call in the county goes first to Sarasota County's emergency officials, but if it is based in North Port, the call is immediately transferred to the city's squad.
Joint meeting
The North Port City Commission also set Oct. 2 for a joint meeting with the Sarasota County Commission.
The meeting will be in the county's R.L. Anderson Building in Venice.
