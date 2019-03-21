NORTH PORT - Move Mountains, the YMCA Teen Leaders and Modern Woodmen got together to bring a night of fun for families in the community and also help the patients at the Goilsano’s Children's Hospital.

Recently, families attended a swim and movie night at the North Port YMCA.

The entry fee was $1 per person and a new Barbie or Matchbox Car to donate to the kids at the Goilsano’s Children's Hospital.

At the end of the night, more than 50 toys were collected and around $400 which would be donated to a group of local teens for a 16 and older basketball league registration.

More photos from the event are online at www.yoursun.com/northport

