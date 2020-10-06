NORTH PORT — A North Port teen visiting South Carolina has died after plunging over an eight-story waterfall.
Isaiah Oertel had been at the Laurel Fork Falls in rural Pickens County, which is near the border with North Carolina.
Oertel, 14, reportedly fell from 80 feet Monday evening. The Pickens County coroner's office identified the teen, who was with a Punta Gorda youth group. The Gator Wilderness Camp provides life and outdoor skills to select teens, staff partnering with campers to build “a relationship with Jesus Christ, parents, peers, and others,” according to the Gator Wilderness Camp website.
The teen and his family are members of the New Day Christian Church in Port Charlotte. Church leadership sent a condolence message to parishioners Tuesday, reading, in part: “We are sad to inform you that Isaiah Oertel, the 14-year-old son of Dennis and DeAnn Oertel passed away suddenly in a tragic accident Monday, October 5. We will keep you informed as service arrangements are made to honor Isaiah’s life. Please keep Isaiah’s parents along with his two sisters Savanna, age 17 and Breanna, age 15 in your prayers as they process through such a tragic loss. “
Details on Isaiah Oertel's death were available through Pickens County Emergency Management Deputy Director Denise Kwiatek.
She reported that rescue crews had responded to a victim tumbling over the falls at about 7:19 p.m. Monday. His body was recovered in nearby waters near the falls. The coroner's office reported the accident is being investigated by the Pickens County Sheriff's Office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.