NORTH PORT — Those planning to attend the North Port Freedom Festival this year will enjoy the firework show at CoolToday Park.
The event has been a North Port staple since 2004 - previously at North Port High School.
Laura Ansel, communications and outreach coordinator for city of North Port Parks and Recreation, said the city celebration has been nearly capacity the high school.
“Over the past few years, it has grown,” Ansel said.
While the event is moving, residents can still expect a similar gathering as years in past. It is a little bigger this year, thanks to the space at CoolToday Park.
“We have a few added activities,” Ansel said.
The event will take place inside and outside CoolToday Park. The city will use the event plaza located in front of the park.
Ansel said there will be more things for children to do this year thanks to the extra space.
The Freedom Festival used to open at 6 p.m.; this year, the event will open about 4 p.m. Thursday.
Ansel said there will be food trucks and non-profit booths set up. The non-profit booths will inside CoolToday Park along the concourse.
The city has about 40 vendors this year, with more than a dozen of them dedicated to food. More than 25 are non-profit or merchandise vendors, according to Ansel.
A band will play on the field and kids will have an opportunity to run the bases of the spring training home of the Atlanta Braves. Their first year in North Port is the year the city celebrates its 60th anniversary since it was incorporated.
Fittingly, a diamond is the recommended gift for a 60th anniversary.
“For the 60th, they’ll be doing a diamond run. Kids can run the bases,” Ansel said.
Along with everything the city is doing, the concession stands at the park will be open and those attending can meander both the inside and outside of the park.
The night will cap off with fireworks at 9 p.m., as it has in years past.
The city is reminding attendees not to bring fireworks, sparklers, animals nor stickers. Ansel also added that the city is urging residents to take it slow and be calm entering the park.
The city is encouraging residents to remain patient to likely congestion - and to carpool if possible to cut down on the traffic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.