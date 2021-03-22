North Port to close intersection overnight for utility work

NORTH PORT — City workers are closing the Access Road at South Tamiami Trail and North Port Boulevard beginning at 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 25. The road will be closed until 9 a.m. Wednesday, city officials said.
This is on the south side of Tamiami Trail, near San Pedro Church.
Motorists should take another route, including using Tamiami Trail (U.S. 41) instead of the Access Road, or Mayberry Avenue, which runs parallel to the Access Road and intersects with North Port Boulevard.
Workers need to close the road to replace an underground water main valve. The work is part of the city's installation of a 16-inch water main piping water from the city's treatment plant at Myakkahatchee Creek to to Ortiz Boulevard.
There will also be a temporary interruption of water service and boil water notice in the immediate area which will affect roughly 25 customers, mainly businesses between 8 p.m. and 9 a.m. City workers have distributed door hangers to affected properties.
If you have any questions concerning this road closure, please contact North Port Utilities at 941-240-8000.
