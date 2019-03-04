NORTH PORT — Buying body cameras for North Port police will be considered at Tuesday’s City Commission meeting.
The North Port panel is expected to approve a $1 million contract for the cameras, provided by Axon Enterprise, Inc. of Scottsdale, Arizona.
The contract would run through 2024. Axon manufactures body cameras and Tasers.
North Port is the first city in the region to test out and use body cameras.
Punta Gorda Police Public Information Officer Dylan Renz said in November the department has looked at body cameras but they are not currently being used. Renz said it’s been considered but no testing is planned.
Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has looked into it, according to a November interview with spokesperson Katie Heck. Heck added the department looked at it before, but because of the privacy issue and the cost the department has not moved forward.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is not using body cameras, spokesperson Kaitlyn Perez said.
The North Port City Commission is also slated to hear a presentation by the North Port Partnership for Creative Economics and appoint one person to the Sarasota County Citizens Advisory Committee for School Facility Planning.
Tuesday’s meeting begins at 10 a.m. in the City Commission chambers in City Hall. Meetings can be viewed online at cityofnorthport.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx or on YouTube under “City of North Port.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.