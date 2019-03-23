NORTH PORT — After a long weekend of opening the CoolToday Park in the West Villages community of North Port, the city will get into something a bit more book based.

The Unified Land Development Code.

The ULDC is the zoning and land use regulations recognized by North Port. While it may seem dry and daunting, its importance is crucial to city government.

A meeting and what is being called the “ULDC Update Project Community Open House” is set to run from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, at Shannon Staub Public Library, 4445 Career Lane, North Port.

“The purpose of this meeting is to provide an opportunity for the public to review and prioritize identified issues regarding the Unified Land Development Code and consider potential solutions,” the city said in a social media post. “Information gathered from the community will be considered in the development of proposed changes to zoning and land use regulations that will help guide the future growth of the city.”

