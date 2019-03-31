NORTH PORT - The City Commission plans to explore the city's revitalization plan at its regular workshop on Monday.
The meeting, which begins at 9 a.m. in City Hall, will look at the implementation strategy of the plan.
Public comments will be welcomed.
The five-person commission is also slated to consider revisions to the North Port Road and Drainage methodology, as well as the city's policy on easements.
The meeting takes place at 9 a.m. Monday at the City Commission Chambers on the second floor of City Hall at 4970 City Hall Boulevard.
Meetings of the North Port City Commission can be viewed online at cityofnorthport.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx or on YouTube under “City of North Port.”
