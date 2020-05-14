NORTH PORT — City officials have extended the days for people who bought passes to the North Port Aquatic Center and Warm Mineral Springs Park. The facilities have been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Valid passes or memberships will automatically be extended the same amount of days as the facility was closed," the city stated Thursday. "Any passes that would have expired within the closure will automatically be credited as applicable for the number of days the pass was valid, but the patron could not use due to the closure."
This applies to pass holders and "Achieve Anything" members.
City parks were reopened after being off-limits for a month beginning in March. However, the Aquatic Center, the Morgan Family Center and the Mullen Center, and Warm Mineral Springs remain closed.
North Port city staff is developing a phased re-opening plan for the facilities, based on federal and state guidelines. So far, there is no reopening date for either the Aquatic Center or Warm Mineral Springs
For further information, call Parks & Recreation at 941-429-PARK(7275) or Warm Mineral Springs Park at 941-426-1692. For the latest local information on the City’s COVID-19 response, please visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/Alerts.
