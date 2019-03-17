NORTH PORT — The North Port City Commission will consider an interlocal agreement with the Sarasota County School Board on Tuesday to allow the city to use Heron Creek Middle School for parking for the North Port Aquatic Center.
The City Commission approved plans for the construction of the aquatic center at Butler Park on May 22.
The aquatic center is anticipated to attract more than 87,000 patrons annually, leading the city of North Port to request that the School Board provide additional parking spaces by allowing access to the school.
Peak usage of the aquatic center will align with days that the school is not operating, such as summer break.
The city will also discuss possible restoration for a sculpture at Warm Mineral Springs called “Mandalas for World Peace.”
The sculpture was dedicated at the site in 2012. An estimate for a “patch-up” of the sculpture is about $8,000 and an overhaul is estimated at $11,000. John Cheer, who has been involved in the effort, noted in emails the need to move the sculpture — which currently is exposed to elements.
The meeting takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the City Commission Chambers on the second floor of City Hall at 4970 City Hall Boulevard.
Meetings of the North Port City Commission can be viewed online at cityofnorthport.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx or on YouTube under “City of North Port.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.