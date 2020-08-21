NORTH PORT — Access to computers is a problem for some students, making distance-learning difficult.
As a result, the city of North Port will be working to expand access to computers for local students who are learning remotely.
The Parks & Recreation Department, in partnership with the Information Technology Division, will set up a computer lab at the Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 W. Price Blvd.
This will allow students to have access to computers beginning Aug. 31.
“We’re excited to open this Learning Lab as a resource for the youth in our community. I am proud of our team for their quick thinking and ability to adapt our services to support safe and equitable access to essential technology,” said Sandy Pfundheller, Parks & Recreation Director.
The Learning Lab is free for students 11 and older who have an active Achieve Anything membership, are current members of North Port D-Fy (Drug-Free Youth), or are a Sarasota County School student with a valid student ID.
All patrons are responsible for bringing their own headphones and necessary school supplies. No food or drink will be allowed in the lab and those who are feeling ill, have a fever or other symptoms must stay home.
Students will be able to reserve a computer for a two-hour work block up to 24 hours in advance, on a first-come, first-served basis during standard operating hours at the Morgan Family Community Center. To reserve a work block, please call 941-429-3555 or stop by the front desk.
“The city was able to implement this program for approximately $2,000 by utilizing seven computers that were scheduled for decommission to help keep that overall cost low,” said Tricia Wisner, Assistant Parks & Recreation Director. “Other materials included power cord cables, battery back-ups and computer station partitions to help protect the health and safety of our patrons.”
In response to COVID-19, all computer stations will be physically distanced, partitioned and will be thoroughly cleaned by staff before and after each use. In addition, a deep cleaning in the Learning Lab will be completed at least twice throughout the day, and a sanitation fogging every evening.
The Morgan Center is currently operating at reduced capacities in accordance with the current public health guidelines. Admission is provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Masks are not required but are strongly encouraged and all patrons are asked to follow physical distancing guidelines.
For more information, call 941-429-PARK(7275) or visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/ParksAndRecreation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.