NORTH PORT — Officials with the city announced Friday that North Port utility workers are set to complete maintenance Monday.
The work, that should begin about 8 a.m. and be complete by 2 p.m., will take place on water main valves.
“While work is happening, residents in the area may experience lower than normal water pressure for brief periods of time,” the city said in a news release.
It will take place in the Biscayne Gardens area, including Pickwick Road on the city’s southwest side.
For more information, call 941-240-8000.
