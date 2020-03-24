The Walgreens store at 15180 Tamiami Trail in North Port was closed Tuesday but store management said the store would be reopening by 9 a.m. Wednesday.
A store manager would not say why they closed. Employees hung a sign on the front door, advising customers that the next closest store is at 1009 Sumter Blvd., and that there is a 24-hour Walgreens on Bee Ridge Road in Sarasota.
Walgreens corporation said in a message that they had no information about the specific store closing, but if the store was set for a deep cleaning, the manager would put up a sign like that advising customers of other locations.
