NORTH PORT - The North Port City Commission voted 5-0 on the motion rejecting contraction — or deannexation — of the Wellen Park subdivision.
The vote came after nearly four hours of testimony and public comment on the proposal to remove the Wellen Park communities, formerly known as West Villages, from the North Port city limits, which would put the residents in unincorporated Sarasota County.
Following the vote, members of The West Villages Improvement District presented commissioners and the city clerk with petitions to put the question of deannexation on a referendum ballot.
We will continue to update this story at yoursun.com and in Friday's newspaper of The Daily Sun.
PREVIOUS UPDATES
3:51 p.m., The public hearing is over and after nearly four hours of expert testimony and public comment, Commissioner Debbie McDowell made a motion rejecting contraction, and it was seconded by Vice Mayor Pete Emrich. Commissioners are discussing the motion.
12:30 p.m., Wellen Park deannexation hearing on an hour break, which follows sometimes emotional testimony from the two sides; essentially Wellen investors versus a breakaway homeowner group. Both had argued their messages, Luke Lirot for the West Villagers for Responsible Government group, insisting deannexation, or contraction, is an issue of "geography" or correct boundaries, consultants for North Port and Wellen Park countering that economics are the bottomline.
Wellen Park LLP president, in fact, termed the petitioning for deannexation as a "boondoggle … a severe detriment to the entire community."
The hearing resumes with rebuttals and closings. Commissioners must decide for or against petitioners seeking contraction.
11:15 a.m., North Port consultants countering that original annexation of what is now Wellen Park violated state rules for such moves. Arguing, for instance, that Wellen Park and North have adjoining boundaries,
which opponents had argued did not exist due to the Myakka River and other geographic touchpoints. The Myakka River would need to have impacted Wellen Park's growth, according to consultants, which hasn't happened.
Another consultant, David Underwood, insisted that contraction would cause millions in lost revenue in the first five years, likely prompting the city to bump millage rates. Police chief Todd Garrison, Fire Chief Scott Titus and Planning director Nicole Galehouse testifying.
UPDATE, 10:15 a.m. West Villagers for Responsible Government lawyer Luke Lirot opens aggrieved party testimony. He urges Mayor Jill Luke and Commissioner Debbie McDowell to disqualify themselves based on past email or McDowell's listing in a virtual meeting of that group, which is after her in a civil proceeding. Both refused. Lirot argues deannexation is not about "fiscal impact," that the "sky is falling," rather "geography is the primary issue," contiguous boundaries, he said.
West Villagers for Responsible Government consultant Max Forgey, a former planning department and community services director for Charlotte County, presents a report saying the city's annexation of the Wellen Park subdivision was not contiguous to the previous city boundaries and therefore not proper.
UPDATE, 9:50 a.m.: The West Villages Improvement District has asked to give a presentation during the hearing. The city had not made a provision for another "government entity" to participate. Commissioner Debbie McDowell made a motion allowing for a 10-minute presentation by the improvement district.
The West Villages Improvement District was created by Special Act of the Florida Legislature to provide and maintain structures like roads, drainage, signs and other infrastructure and toehre services inside the the district, which encompasses much of the Wellen Park subdivision. It can levy taxes and assessments, user fees and charges as well as borrow money and issue bonds.
9:30 a.m. NORTH PORT — A dozen or so members of West Villagers for Responsible Government gathered early in North Port commission chambers Thursday, some grousing about seating arrangements limited due to COVID-19 protocols.
The topic of the 9 a.m. hearing has more far-reaching implications than seating arrangements: the possible deannexation of the Wellen Park subdivision from the city of North Port, a complex and emotional issue that has been building in the city since a petition effort started more than a year ago.
West Villagers for Responsible Government attorney Luke Lirot was preparing his Powerpoint. Spokesman John Meisel, anticipating a possibly unfavorable decision by the city's five commissioners, will present 2,200 petitions to the city, which he said would move a final decision before Wellen Park residents.
Today's hearing, he said, is the chance to present an "unbiased position related to our rights" afforded under state laws.
Meanwhile city staffers and attorneys and representatives for the Wellen Park development prepared their presentations and tested audio visual equipment that would let people outside the City Hall following along and comment when appropriate.
