North Port city government announced Wednesday that city parks will be re-opened for public use on Monday, April 27.
This includes parks, playgrounds and restrooms.
However, the Morgan and Mullen community centers, Warm Mineral Springs Park, and the North Port Aquatic Center will remain temporarily closed.
“Their phased re-opening plans and the acceptance of facility and pavilion rentals will continue to be evaluated based on the ‘Guidelines for Opening Up America Again,’” according to a statement form the city released Wednesday afternoon.
Prior to opening, city workers will thoroughly clean park amenities including playgrounds.
The city states that after opening, the following procedures will be implemented:
• In general, restrooms are cleaned once daily. However, restrooms at McKibben Park, Garden of the Five Senses Park, and Dallas White Park will be cleaned twice daily on a temporary basis due to usage.
• Playgrounds will be cleaned once per week as appropriate through the COVID-19 event response. Patrons are reminded to follow social distancing guidelines and wash their hands. Should you utilize a playground or other park amenities, we suggest you bring wipes to clean equipment before and after its use.
• Patrons who utilize these public spaces are reminded to please follow all social distancing and public health agency guidelines. If you are exhibiting symptoms or are sick, stay home.
Visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/Alerts or by hitting the “Alerts-COVID-19 Latest” button inside the “North RePort” City app for updated information. The public can download the app in their favorite app store for free.
