NORTH PORT — The city is notifying water customers of a temporary interruption in water service will occur from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Talbot Street.
“Due to the nature of this construction, it is anticipated that crews will have water service restored before 2 p.m. The contractor is working for Public Works and is coordinating with utilities to deflect the water main located on Talbot Street. The work will affect 39 accounts along Talbot Street and Marius Road,” read a city statement issued Monday. When service is resumed, there will be a boil water advisory will be in effect as a precaution. The city advises that all water used for consumption — drinking and cooking water, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes — should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute. Bottled water may be used. “Affected residents will need to continue boiling water for consumption until they receive a ‘Rescission of the Boil Water Notice’ doorknocker when the advisory has been lifted,” the statement reads. If you have any questions concerning our planned activities, please call the Utilities Department at 240-8000.
