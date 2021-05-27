NORTH PORT — North Port residents did it again.
For the second year in a row, the city has taken first place in the Wyland National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation, meaning North Porters made the most pledges to save water "where and when possible."
The city won first place among cities between 30,000 and 100,000.
“I’m so proud of our city, and our citizens who understand the importance of water," said North Port Mayor Jill Luke in an email sent Thursday to the Daily Sun. "Protecting and conserving the environment, especially water, is at the heart of our city, knowing that the quality of our lives is attached to the environment.
"All of life is dependent upon water, and the stewardship of our citizens makes sure that resource is readily available into the future. Thank you to everyone in North Port who pledged."
This year’s campaign was dedicated to the city's former Utilities director, Rick Newkirk, who died Feb. 28. "He would have been proud of us," Luke said.
Mayors from 42 states compete to see whose city could be the nation’s most “water wise.”
“It is great to work in such an amazing community," said Mike Vuolo, the city's interim Utilities director. "The city of North Port is an environmentally conscious community and being good stewards to the environment is always high on the priority list.
"Water is a precious resource and all conservation measures ensure the long term growth and stability of the city for future generations to come,” Vuolo said.
See the full listing of winners at mywaterpledge.com/city-standings/
