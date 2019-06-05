NORTH PORT — The city is on a long win streak with the Arbor Day Foundation.
On Monday, North Port was awarded a 2018 Tree City USA designation, again.
It was North Port’s 19th consecutive year winning the award.
The city met the Arbor Day Foundation’s four requirements: Having a tree board or department, having a tree care ordinance, possession of an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per inhabitant and holding an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.
“We deserve this award,” said Josh Taylor, a spokesman for the city. “We work hard to protect our trees in North Port. Not only that, but we are taking steps to make our tree protection even stronger in the future.”
Taylor said trees are a treasure to North Port and need to be cherished.
Dan Lambe, president of the Arbor Day Foundation, said cities are beginning to “realize the impact an urban forest has on a community.”
