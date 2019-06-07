NORTH PORT - Residents of the city were tapped as being "water wise" in a recent competition from the Wyland Foundation.
North Port placed third in the nation for cities with a population of between 30,000 and 99,999 people, according to a news release from the city.
The City Commission accepted the award and continued to encourage residents to take the pledge online at www.mywaterpledge.com. The challenge takes place from April 1-30 every year and "is a nonprofit national community service campaign that encourages leaders to inspire their residents to make a series of simple pledges at www.mywaterpledge.com to use water more efficiently, reduce pollution and save energy," the news release stated.
“Our city takes environmental conservation and preservation seriously," North Port Mayor Christopher Hanks said.
The news release said North Port residents and their pledging will result in a savings of more than 28 million gallons of water.
"The results of the Wyland Challenge are not a surprise, but certainly a welcomed honor," Hanks said. "We are pleased to be ranked with the top cities across the country that are dedicated to our natural resources, especially water, which is the lifeblood of our community and quality of life."
