PORT CHARLOTTE — A North Port woman was arrested for allegedly trying to ship methamphetamine to Key West.
Earlier this week, deputies were alerted about a suspicious package at a Port Charlotte UPS store. The package contained 5.7 grams of methamphetamine and was to be shipped to an address in Key West by North Port resident Beth Lynn Strong, 44, CCSO stated in a blog post.
However, the package was seized by deputies prior to being shipped.
Members of CCSO then began conducting surveillance on Strong, calling her cell phone to try to get her into the UPS store and also following her from her North Port residence.
Strong was stopped for traffic violations on W. Retta Esplanade in Punta Gorda Friday At the time, she was found to be in possession of 7 grams of crystal methamphetamine, schedule IV controlled narcotics pills that she didn’t have a prescription for and drug paraphernalia, according to Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
As she was read her rights, Strong began to cry, stating her life was over, according to court documents.
During a sworn statement, Strong admitted to selling methamphetamine, but barely makes any money as she only charges what she pays for it. She repeated she was just a user, didn’t want to be involved in the scene, and buys her narcotics in bulk, according to court documents.
Her phone was also submitted to evidence.
“We will continue to take a strong stance against illegal drug use and the people who try sell them,” said Sheriff Bill Prummell in a statement. “My office will continue to offer assistance to those who wish to be drug free.”
Strong was arrested Thursday by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. She was charged with two counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, delivering methamphetamine, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
As of Friday morning, Strong remained in custody at Charlotte County Jail with a bond of $60,000.
