NORTH PORT — Detectives arrested a woman on three felony charges, saying she falsified her application for COVID-19 relief money to help with rent.
Shyla Marie Robinett, 39, was charged with grand theft, perjury and fraud, according to reports the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office released Thursday.
Detectives say Robinett falsified a lease agreement for an apartment in North Port that she included in her application for CARES money, federal relief funds provided through local county governments designed to help people in financial difficulty due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
CARES stands for Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security act.
Robinett applied for the funds, asking for $7,700 to pay $1,500 rent for a North Port apartment, the reports state. She included a photograph of a lease agreement as part of her application.
But detectives learned that a North Port woman allowed her to move into her property after learning Robinett, her boyfriend and "multiple children" were "kicked out" of an apartment on Jackson Road, Venice.
She said there was no written agreement, only a verbal one, and their deal was that Robinett pay utilities. The property owner said she knew Robinett had applied for CARES aid, but did not know it was intended for rent. She said she received only $1,200.
Sarasota County detectives started their investigation after a call about the possible fraud from representatives from the Sarasota County CARES Small Business Relief Grant Program.
Robinett, whose address is listed as 3652 Montclair Circle, North Port, was arrested Nov. 25 and booked into the Sarasota County Jail. She was released Wednesday on $15,000 bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.