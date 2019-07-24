NORTH PORT — After several starts and stops, it now appears affordable housing is coming to the city.
North Port city officials announced Wednesday that North Port has been awarded a $50,000 starter grant to build the housing, which will be on 8.44 acres along Price Boulevard just west of Toledo Blade Boulevard.
The city has also put aside $50,000 to match the grant.
The grant is awarded by the Florida Housing Finance Corporation.
The 126-unit project, to be called Palm Port, will be located just west of the intersection with Citizens' Way.
"Of course, the grants are just the beginning for the developer," said Nicole Galehouse, planning manager for North Port. "Next, we will see a master plan for the complex in about six months. That plan will go before the City Commission for approval."
The developer, SP Port LLC, will earn federal tax credits for building the complex, Galehouse said on Wednesday afternoon.
The initial plan for the complex was posted on the city's website Tuesday night, Galehouse said.
"And we have received some early negative feedback, but this complex should be nice," she said.
The complex will have units for low- and medium- income residents.
City Manager Peter Lear told the City commission about the grant Tuesday night. He said it is "a great win" for North Port.
Housing costs in North Port are known to stretch the finances of residents. According to the U.S Census Bureau, 38.5 percent of city renters pay more than one third of their income for housing.
North Port Fire Station 84 is adjacent to the site and a SCAT bus line serves the area along Price Boulevard.
