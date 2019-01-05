NORTH PORT — The North Port Youth Basketball Inc.’s winter season begins Jan. 26 with the first games.
Practices begin Jan. 14.
All games will again be played at the Morgan Community Family Center.
The age divisions are 5-7-year old, 8-9, 10-11, 12-13 and 14-18. This season, there are four teams in both the 5-7 and 8-9 divisions, and six teams in each of the 10-11, 12-13 and 14-18 divisions. Following the regular season, there are likely playoffs held for most divisions aside from the 5-7 year old division.
The playoffs begin March 23 and finish up April 6. There also is a summer season this year, but there aren’t any playoffs following the regular season.
Andrew Baker is the NPYB president and Scott Bieniek is the vice president/registrar.
