NORTH PORT — Wax stayed close behind Bieniek in the North Port Youth Basketball Inc 12-13 age division with an impressive 41-27 win over Leavitt last week at the Morgan Family Center.
Wax is 5-1 while Bieniek is unbeaten at 6-0. Jackson Kinker was again the big key for Wax as he scored 15 points to lead his team to victory. Gavin Wax added 10 points.
“Jackson has been our leading scorer for most of our games,” said Wax coach Mike Wax. “We’re missing three players but we’ve done a good job.”
Bieniek rolled past Corbett 44-27 and Metts topped Guerreiro 35-23 in the other 12-13 division games Saturday. Bieniek has scored 280 points and given up 155 this season. Wax has scored 291 and allowed 200.
In 10-11 action, Metts came on strong to defeat Baker 35-31. Metts is 3-3 and Baker 2-4. Miguel Angel Gonzalez, 8, led the winners with 22 points.
“He’s done a great job,” said Metts coach Zack Metts of Gonzalez. We’re 3-3 but we’ve had a couple of close losses.”
Van Salisbury beat Oluewu, 29-24 and Davidson topped Guerreiro, 54-19. Van Salisbury is 5-1 while Oluewu and Davidson are both 4-2. Baker is 2-4.
Mendez stayed on top of the 14-17 division race with a tight 63-60 victory over Metts. Van Salisbury is now 6-0 and Metts is 3-3. Mendez has dominated action in its division, scoring 268 points and allowing just 54, Reichel, which is in second place with a 5-1 record, outscored
Bieniek 43-36 Saturday and Kline beat Robinson 62-47. Kline also is 3-3.
Dennis and Delagrange are both 5-1 in 8-9 division standings. Dennis beat Poorman 19-12 and Delagrange held off Gent 23-16 in Saturday’s 8-9 contests.
Today’s games will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the Morgan Family Community Center with the 5-7 age division teams playing.
For more photos from the youth team play, visit www.northportsun.com.
