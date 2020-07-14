NORTH PORT — North Port City Commissioners were about to start a discussion of their city manager’s annual performance review Tuesday night.
Most commissioners had given Pete Lear high marks for his job as city manager this year, bundled around a few mild suggestions for improvement.
But the conversation never happened.
Instead, Lear unexpectedly announced he would take no pay increase for the year, but wanted an immediate vacation. After a short discussion, commissioners voted 4-1 to place Lear on administrative leave in a 4-1 vote.
The leave is in place pending an investigation into an complaint filed with the city’s Human Resources Department. City officials would not discuss the nature of the complaint or the identity of the person who filed it.
Immediately following the vote, Lear got up from his seat and left the meeting. He declined to answer questions while he was on his way out of commission chambers. Commissioners asked for his keys and his badge.
Following the meeting, the city issued a brief statement through city spokesman Josh Taylor.
“A third party complaint was recently received by the City’s Human Resources Department regarding the City Manager. The City Manager had previously contacted Human Resources to make them aware of the concern.
“The City is following ... procedure for investigating complaints involving Charter Officers. In accordance with the Resolution and out of an abundance of caution and best practices, the City Attorney’s Office has authorized an outside independent investigation into this matter.
“The investigation is confidential until it is complete. As always, the City will strive to resolve this complaint in a fair and expeditious manner.
Commissioners were stunned by the turn of events.
“I want to cry,” said commissioner Jill Luke, “but we have to do the right thing.”
When there was talk about Lear staying on to shepherd the city’s budget process through the summer, Commissioner Pete Emrich said, “We have to put on our big boy pants and move forward,” said Commissioner Pete Emerich.
“It would be an avalanche ... if we did not act quickly and appropriately,” said Mayor Debbie McDowell.
Lear, who earns nearly $162,000 annually as city manager, was previously the city’s budget director.
City Commissioners named assistant city manager Jason Yarborough as acting city manager until the investigation is completed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.