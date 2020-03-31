The city of North Port has made some changes to its trash and recycling collections as safety precautions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is for residents of the city of North Port only who are served by the North Port Solid Waste Department.
IN THE TOTE
Starting April 6, automated garbage and recycling collection will continue as normal. However, non-automated collection will be suspended. That means everything has to fit inside the big trash tote.
"Studies suggest COVID-19 can last on surfaces several days," the solid waste department said in a statement issued Tuesday. "Suspending non-automated collection helps protect our staff from touching thousands of different surfaces during the week. Items placed outside of your garbage or recycling tote will not be collected."
If customers have extra material one week, they may call Public Works at 941-240-8050 and a truck will return trip within 24 hours to collect it — in the tote — at no additional charge.
YARD WASTE
Only yard waste in leased city-issued brown automated totes will be collected. Yard waste in personal containers or paper bags will not be collected.
However, three residential drop off locations will be available for yard waste. Debris from land clearing or garbage will not be accepted. There will be no charge to use these locations, but residents must be prepared to load the yard waste on solid waste trucks themselves.
YARD WASTE DROP-OFF
Beginning April 6, small amounts of yard waste (five bags or bundles) may be dropped off at the Public Works Facility's Solid Waste Entrance, 1930 W. Price Blvd., 8 a.m to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Starting April 11, on Saturdays only, large amounts of yard waste (5 cubic yard limit-one pickup truck bed full) can be brought to the Public Works Facility's Operations Entrance at 1890 W. Price Blvd. or the Parks Maintenance Facility, 5455 Pan American Blvd. Both facilities will be open from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays only.
BULK GARBAGE, YARD WASTE
The city's claw truck will continue to pick up bulk garbage and bulk yard waste (all sizes). Temporarily, there will be no charge for these collections. However, you must schedule it by calling Public Works at 941-240-8050. You can call that number with any questions about waste pickup or drop off.
