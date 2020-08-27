Representatives from several are churches gathered under the leadership of Heidi Inlow to pray for the city Tuesday evening at The Green At North Port City Hall. During the "North Port Night of Prayer," pastors and chaplains from Awaken Church, Deep Creek Community North Port Campus, North Port Community United Church of Christ, and 100 Church prayed for city employees and residents.
