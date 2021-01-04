NORTH PORT — Zyggy Szymczak was to be at the piano, entertaining.
While those plans got sidetracked due to a surprise health issue, supporters on Sunday held a fundraiser in his honor at Olde World Restaurant in North Port.
Proceeds from the hastily reworked dinner charity, about $2,000, will go to the purchase of a mobile home and other expenses for Szymczak, who is 87. The one-time nightclub pianist will lose his aluminum home at the former Myakka River Park, a 55-and-up community at North Port’s boundary at River Road and Tamiami Trail. The eight-acre parcel is a planned retail project.
Szymczak had once performed at Key West resorts, in Miami, even the White House, according to legend.
The dinner was supposed to include Szymczak playing his favorite songs on a baby grand piano for the crowd at Olde World Restaurant. In his absence Sunday, however, Justin Cody Willis wanted to keep his promise to Zyggy's followers to provide entertainment. Willis is a social worker advocating on Szymczak's behalf. He called Maiden Cane guitarist Jim Kiefer and asked for a pianist to come play, which happened within hours.
"I can't believe Jim was able to find someone so quickly to come play for the fundraiser," Willis said. "Nick Sperry does the events on Venice MainStreet. He came to our rescue. We also had help from pianist Irina Bezrouk and Ilya Rutman of Rutman's Violins. It was just amazing on Sunday how quickly everyone sprung into action.”
Larry Phillips was Szymczak's neighbor at Myakka River Park. He visited Sunday's event with Katherine Hamilton.
"Zyggy would play 'Casablanca' for me," Hamilton said. "The first time I heard him play, I cried."
For more information on volunteering or with expenses, call 941-237-7907.
