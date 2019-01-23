NORTH PORT — There was nothing but net for North Port’s finest shooters as youth attended the Knights of Columbus Council 7997 Free Throw Contest at the Gene Matthews Boys & Girls Club.
With 15 attempts each, participants shined on the court as they shot their way through friendly competition and a chance to advance to a district championship.
Opened to all boys and girls ages 9 to 14, the Free Throw contest was one of several programs held annually by the Knights of Columbus Council 7997, a fraternal organization dedicated to charitable services in the community.
The council also holds a soccer shoot-out and spelling bee at the Boys & Girls Club, and are also thinking about running an essay contest.
“Programs like these get them interested in other things besides the technology,” Bob McGuire said, the financial secretary of the council. “They may like this (basketball) and it could lead to other things in school. It’s an opportunity to excel at something they enjoy.”
Shooters competed within their age level with the highest-scoring boy and girl crowned the council champion. Any ties were broken with 5-point shoot offs to determine a definite champion.
“The best thing is the fact that we all get to compete and even if we don’t make it this year, we can still work hard for next year,” said Amandah Marcelus, the 11-year-old Girls champion.
Some felt confident during their performance.
“I like trying out new sports like basketball, I get excited to play,” said Trystan Sandefur, the 12-year-old Boys champion.
Others felt the opposite.
“Not me, I get all nervous,” said Katelyn Sandefur, Trystan’s younger sister.
After being awarded certificates of participation and plaques, winners in each group now have the opportunity to move on to the District/Regional competition, Saturday Feb. 9 also at the Gene Matthews Boys & Girls Club.
Success in this competition will lead to a chance in a Florida state championship.
“I won last year here in North Port and had the chance to go farther,” fifth-grader Peter Kalphat said. “I hope that if I win again I get to travel somewhere far.”
“It’s fun watching the kids play, most of them really try,” McGuire said. “They get a life experience out of the competition if they make the effort.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.