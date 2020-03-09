NORTH PORT — Police have identified the man who was shot to death in the early morning hours on Interstate 75 early Saturday morning in North Port.
Javaris Keon Miller, 23, of Lehigh Acres, was killed at about 3:45 a.m. while driving in the southbound lanes of the highway between the exits for Sumter and Toledo Blade boulevards, police said Monday.
Officers believe the shooting was an isolated incident and that the victim was targeted, according to a press release from the department.
“It appeared,” Taylor said Saturday, “that someone pulled alongside (the victim) and opened fire.”
At the time of the shooting, Miller was driving a white four-door 2019 Cadillac XTS. He was traveling from Palmetto in Manatee County, officers said.
NPPD is asking anyone who may have information related to the case, including information about a second unknown vehicle, or who may have heard gunshots around the time of the shooting, or anyone who knew or talked to Miller in recent days, to come forward with useful details. They can contact Detective Chris Clark at 941-429-7349.
The busy stretch of interstate was closed most of the day Saturday, as investigators looked for evidence along the roadway. Police said multiple gunshots were reported. They searched for shell casings and whatever could be found in a grid pattern around the car, which had gone off the roadway.
Traffic was rerouted through North Port and Port Charlotte throughout much of the day. The interstate was partially opened about noon, and fully reopened around 4:45 p.m. Saturday.
Email: Brianna.Kwasnik@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.