NORTH PORT — The North Port Youth Athletic Club’s three tackle football teams got a good test in the opening spring competition
The recent games at the George Mullens Center included the Mitey Mites division team played Estero while the Pee Wees and Junior Varsity teams took on the Fort Myers Firecats.
Rain fell off and on during the games but that didn’t damper the enthusiasm of the players.
The Mitey Mites fell 6-0 to Estero, but kept the game close. North Port had a couple of long runs, but were unable to score. Estero scored in the first half but the Mustangs were able to keep them scoreless in the second half.
“We played well,” said North Port Mitey Mites head coach Carlos Gilliam. “We made some mistakes and turnovers and that hurt us but we’ll get better. The refs said we couldn’t use some plays in the first half, but we were able to use them in the second half.”
In the Pee Wee game, the Firecats had an abundance of speed and prevailed 6-0. North Port moved the ball well at times but was unable to score.
“I think we did great,” said North Port Pee Wee coach Bart Dixon. “The Firecats are a good team but we played well. We got a chance to play a lot of our players and that should help.”
The North Port Junior Varsity played a strong Firecats team and it was similar as both teams played well defensively.
Cape Youth, Cape Junior and Riverdale also participated in the games at the George Mullens Center.
There are more sets of games this spring slated.
The NPYAC will have its flag football season following the tackle season, also at the George Mullens Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.