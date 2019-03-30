NORTH PORT — The North Port Youth Athletic Club spring tackle football teams play their second set of games today in Naples against the Naples Hurricanes.
The NPYAC Junior Varsity, Pee Wee and Mitey Mites teams will play, starting at 9 a.m.
North Port had a bye last Saturday for the spring break after opening the spring season the week before against Estero and the Fort Myers Firecats.
The North Port teams showed their strength defensively, especially against the Firecats, who have players who form the team in the Peace River Conference Pop Warner season and are traditionally one of the strongest in the league.
Following the tackle season, the NPYAC flag football season will begin in the early summer. There will be several weeks of games followed by playoffs. The flag football season will be followed by the North Port Pop Warner tackle fall season with practice beginning in early August. There will be jamborees because the regular season starts.
Middle School roundup
The Sarasota County middle school track and field meet is set for 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at North Port High School. Heron Creek and Woodland are set for the meet.
Woodland has had an outstanding school season for sports. The Wildcats volleyball team won the county championship, beating the strongest teams in Sarasota. Head coach-athletic director Darlene Rossetti coached the team.
The Woodland boys basketball team finished second to Sarasota this past season. They beat traditional powerhouse Brookside in the semifinals, ending that school’s three-year hold on the championship.
The middle school golf season also begins soon, with the first meets set for April 11. Woodland and Brookside will be at Pine View and Heron Creek and Sarasota will be at McIntosh. The Sarasota County championships will be
May 7 at Capri Isles Golf Club, starting at 3:30 p.m.
The Imagine School of North Port’s middle school baseball team is undergoing its season. Imagine School and Englewood SKY will play home and away games April 17 and April 23.
The Sharks will host the first game and Englewood SKY will host the second one.
