NORTH PORT — A poster art workshop is set from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 12 at North Port Art Center. 

The workshop is for the Nutcracker Ballet Illustration Contest the art center is a part of with Hands and Hearts for Performing Arts and its presentation of the ballet. 

According to the North Port Art Center, the contest is for kids between the ages of 8 and 18 who live in either Charlotte, Manatee or Sarasota counties.

The cost to enter it is $5 per entry. "Each entry my enter two designs, either for (two) T-shirts, (two) posters or one of each," it said in a news release. 

Entries should be on 9-inch-by-12-inch or 11-inch-by-14-inch unlined white paper. 

The art should be in color and "depict images or scenes from 'The Nutcracker Ballet,'" the center said. 

Deadline is Sept. 20.

Official entry forms are available at handsandheartsperformingarts.org or at the North Port Art Center. 

The North Port Art Center is at 5950 Sam Shapos Way. For more information, call 941-423-6460. 

