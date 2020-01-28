The Society of the North Port Performing Arts Center has planned an evening of classic soul music with O-Town Motown, performing the best from The Supremes, The Temptations, The Four Tops, Marvin Gaye, Michael Jackson and more. It's set for 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 at North Port Performing Arts Center, 6400 W. Prince Blvd. Come ready to groove and dance to your favorites. Tickets are $30. To order tickets visit or call the Box Office at 941-426-8479.