In the season of carving spooky pumpkins, buying treats, and dressing up in costumes, we are having an exciting month here at the Shannon Staub Public Library.
Today, you can bring the whole family to meet the engaging and entertaining cast of North Port High School's “A Wrinkle in Time.” On Oct. 23, we have our long awaited “Southwest Florida Paranormal Panel” for adults followed by our second annual spook-tacular teen event “Hallow-Teen” on Oct. 26. Permission slips for Hallow-Teen are available at our service desks.
Here's what's happening at Shannon Staub Library this week:
Today
Meet the Cast of “A Wrinkle in Time,” 11 a.m.-noon. Catch a sneak preview of North Port High School's production of this literary classic, play along with improv games, and participate in a Q&A with the actors! Recommended for ages 7 and up.
Teen Game Design, 2:30-4:30 p.m. Teens come up with a game concept, design it and test it! Come back each month to work on your project. This program is recommended for ages 11-18. Registration is recommended.
Monday
Chess Club, 5-7 p.m. The chess club is an opportunity to play friendly games of chess in a low-stress environment. Patrons of all ages and levels are welcome. Registration is recommended.
Tuesday
Technology Rescue, 10 a.m.-noon. Having trouble with your device? Need help syncing your eBooks? Come see Luis, our in-house tech expert. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are preferred. Call 941-861-1744 to make an appointment.
Lego Club, 5:30-7 p.m. Work on your own creations or build as a team. We provide the LEGOs, you provide the imagination. For children of all ages and their families.
Teen Advisory Board, 6-7:30 p.m. Join the Teen Advisory Board to make a difference at your local library and get community service hours. Make decisions about upcoming teen events, the Teen Zone, and the YA collection. Snacks will be provided. All in grades 6-12 are welcome to join.
Wednesday
Partners in Play, 10:15-11:15 a.m. Enjoy special uninterrupted play time with your child in our drop-in free Partners in Play parenting education groups. From birth to 5. Offered by Forty Carrots Family Center. Space is limited, pick up a ticket at the Youth Desk the day of the event.
Adult Coloring Lounge, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Join us for a fun and unique way to unwind, reduce stress, and express your creativity at the Shannon Staub Library. All supplies will be provided. Artistic talent is not required. Refreshments are included.
Baby Time: Welcome to Our World, 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Join other families navigating the newborn phase in a supportive, fun, and informative class with Forty Carrots’ Parenting Educators. For parents, and babies from birth to 7 months old.
Southwest Florida Paranormal Panel, 6-7:30 p.m. Come join us at the Shannon Staub Public Library as we proudly host our first 'Paranormal Panel' with representatives from different paranormal groups in Southwest Florida. Whether you are looking to network with those who share similar interests or if you are curious about hearing different perspectives, this ectoplasmic event will leave your intellect spookily satisfied. Doors Open at 5:30 p.m., Panel begins at 6 p.m. Registration is recommended.
Thursday, Oct. 24
Yak and Yarn, 10-11:30 a.m. Come and socialize with fellow knitting, crocheting and sewing enthusiasts. All skill levels welcome. Bring your current project to work on or create something new.
Baby Time: Monsters, 10-10:30 a.m. Early literacy begins at birth. Bond with your baby through stories, songs, parachute time and peek-a-boo scarf songs. For ages 0-2 years old.
Toddler Time: Monsters, 10:30-11 a.m. Featuring great stories, singing, dancing, and movement activities young children learn valuable skills and enjoy being with other children. For ages 2-3.
Story Time: Monsters, 11-11:30 a.m. Join us for a fun-filled morning of reading, songs, dancing, learning Kindergarten readiness skills and craft activities. For ages 3-6.
Growing Young Readers and Writers, 4-5:30 p.m. A club where reading and writing are fun! Nature is used to inspire young readers and writers. For ages 6 and up.
Technology Rescue, 4-8 p.m. Having trouble with your device? Need help syncing your eBooks? Come see Luis, our in-house tech expert!
