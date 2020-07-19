With this article we have the first of two roundtable discussions on the shoulder rotator cuff.
Today we talk about the anatomy and various disorders of that structure as well as the risk factors for acquiring a disorder.
Joining us are physical therapists from Greene Rehab in Venice and North Port: Christine Greene, doctor of physical therapy, Gary Paben, master of physical therapy and Betzy Diaz, physical therapy assistant.
We begin by looking at the various conditions to which that structure is vulnerable such as impingement, tearing and inflammation.
James: Thank you all for coming. Dr. Greene, why don’t we begin with a layman’s overview of that anatomical structure, so that we understand what’s going on in there?
Greene: Certainly. The shoulder is a rather complicated structure where three bones meet: the upper arm bone or “humerus,” the shoulder blade or “scapula,” and the collarbone or “clavicle.” The humerus has a ball at the upper end that is held snugly under and beside the scapula by four muscles. These four muscles form what we call the “cuff” and allow us to raise our arms and move them about. Sitting atop this muscle cuff and under that bony prominence you feel at the top of your shoulder is a spongy sac called a “bursa.” This has a lubricating function; it helps the tendons glide freely when you move your arm.
James: And these structures are vulnerable to injuries and conditions, correct?
Greene: Yes. The more common conditions are tendon damage, bone spurs and inflammation of the bursa. Injuries can result from trauma, such as a fall, or strain, such as lifting a heavy weight overhead.
James: Mr. Paben, perhaps you would tell us why things go wrong in there?
Paben: Happy to. You see, most of what we do we do in front of us. Over time, the muscles of the chest become stronger but shorter than the muscles of the upper back. This leads to the ball of the humerus shifting forward. This, in turn, strains the tendons connected to it. Also, with this shift the body thinks it needs to add more bone material in the form of calcium to the joint, resulting in a “spur.” Spurs and impingement are both very painful.
James: “Impingement”? What does that mean? How does it differ from a torn cuff?
Paben: What we call “shoulder impingement syndrome” occurs when the tendons that control movement of the humerus are not gliding smoothly as they should. They are “impinged” or hindered. This leads to their inflammation. A “torn cuff” is more serious, an actual tissue rip in one or more of those tendons, possibly requiring surgery.
James: I see. But what are symptoms of these various disorders? Ms. Diaz, what are you finding when you’re working with your patients?
Diaz: Pain is the most common complaint followed by limitation of motion. Some patients are unable to lift their arm above shoulder level. Weakness in the shoulder is often seen as well.
James: Do you find that some folks are more inclined to have this problem than others? What are the risk factors?
Diaz: From studies and experience I can tell you that age is definitely a factor. Normal wear and tear on the body with aging makes it more prone. Also, some occupations are riskier, ones where the arm is frequently above the shoulder and under strain, such as wallboard installation. And we see many injuries from sports requiring the same sort of overhead strain such as weightlifting, swimming and baseball. Smoking and diabetes have been shown to increase the risk as well. And, of course, osteoarthritis can cause much pain and difficulty in the shoulder cuff, so anything that might predispose one to that, such as genetics, is another risk.
James: Dr. Greene, what should people be aware of, when should they see their doctor?
Greene: Pain even while at rest. Pain while lying on a shoulder. Pain while lifting or lowering your arm. Unusual weakness in the arm. Also, any crackling sounds in the shoulder when you move it. Any limitation in movement lasting more than a few days. And if you suffer an actual cuff tendon tear from trauma, you won’t need to look for anything. It will find you! You may even hear a popping sound when the tendon tears. It’s quite painful.
James: And what can they initially expect from their doctor, an X-ray?
Greene: A physical examination, possibly an X-ray and maybe an MRI. X-rays will show bone spurs, but tendons are soft tissue, and MRI is the way to go for that.
James: Very informative. I thank all of you. Next time we’ll discuss the role of physical therapy in treating these disorders of the rotator cuff. This will include PT when surgery is unnecessary as well as PT following surgery. See you then.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.