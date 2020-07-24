For the first of this two-part series, we sat down with physical therapists from Greene Rehab in Venice and North Port for a discussion of the common but complicated disorders of the shoulder joint, specifically what’s known as the “rotator cuff.” Joining us again are Christine Greene, doctor of physical therapy, Gary Paben, master of physical therapy and Betzy Diaz, physical therapy assistant. Today we will talk about the role of physical therapy in the treatment of these disorders.
James: Thank you folks for returning. Before we go into the details of treatment, Dr. Greene why don’t you give us a quick recap of our last discussion.
Greene: Sure, and I’ll start with the physiology. The shoulder joint is a complicated bit of machinery consisting of three bones and four muscles along with tendons, ligaments, a bursa and a joint capsule. The bones are the shoulder blade, the collar bone and the upper arm bone or humerus. The bursa is a fluid filled sac that allows the humerus to glide in the joint capsule. To allow us to do the complicated movements of the upper arm, all these components must work smoothly and in harmony. This machinery can be damaged by trauma, disease, strain and aging. One vulnerable structure is the tendon that connects a muscle above the shoulder to the humerus. This tendon can become inflamed or even torn, resulting in Rotator Cuff Disorder.
James: Very good. And will a person know they have a problem?
Greene: Yes and quickly. It can be very painful. You may find your movement limited as well. Your doctor will examine you and may recommend a scan, either ultrasound or an MRI.
James: Betzy, can you tell us what possible damage may be discovered?
Diaz: The injury to the tendon is usually described as either an impingement or a tissue tear. Impingement is compression of the muscle and tendon between the bones resulting in pain and inflammation and eventually leading to a tear. A tear in the tissue is more serious, of course. You may then be prescribed physical therapy or surgery, depending on the severity of damage.
James: I see. And what would be the first line of treatment?
Diaz: If the injury is mild, the doctor may give you an injection of cortisone (a steroid). This reduces inflammation and pain, but it can also weaken the tendon, so doctors are hesitant to do this more than once or twice. With more severe damage, the doctor must weigh several factors in deciding the best approach.
James: But don’t people just always get surgery?
Diaz: No, it’s not for everyone. Surgery is not called for with impingement, and not always even with a tear. Age and lifestyle are factors. After age 60, post-surgery recovery tapers off with age. Studies show that surgery patients under 65 have double the chance of success of those over 65 years. For the older patient, physical therapy alone is usually the best approach.
James: So, Gary, is it either/or, surgery or therapy?
Paben: No. If surgery is called for, then physical therapy will follow. Recovery from rotator cuff surgery is lengthy. It can take twelve weeks for the stitched tendon to attach itself to the humerus. The goal of post-surgical rehabilitation is to restore range of motion and strength while protecting the integrity of the repaired tendon. Typically a patient is placed in a shoulder immobilizer for four to six weeks. One to two weeks after surgery they begin outpatient therapy where we give them gentle exercises to perform at home. During their treatment sessions we stretch the shoulder musculature and perform soft tissue work to decrease pain and tightness. We follow specific protocols from their surgeon, so close communication with the surgical team is important. Rotator cuff repair tends to be a very successful surgery when the proper therapy is utilized.
James: Well, that’s good to hear. But suppose surgery isn’t necessary. Then what do you do?
Greene: In such cases our approach and treatment plan will be based on what we find in our evaluation, the doctor’s notes and any scans or test results.
James: Is the treatment for RCD that doesn’t require surgery similar to that given to surgery patients?
Diaz: Yes it is. I perform many of the same exercises and tissue work with both groups because pain, weakness and loss of flexibility occur in both. However, post-surgery therapy is complicated by the restrictions necessary to allow healing. For that reason, when working with the surgical patient I am very cognizant that we have a healing wound and must limit the stress at the site. This is why we begin with passive motion of the limb, where the therapist does the work, then progress to active assisted motion, where we help, and finally active motion, where the patient alone moves the limb.
James: I had no idea there was so much involved in RCD therapy. And I’m guessing this is new to many of our readers as well. Thank you all so much for taking the time today. I’m sure the readers are much better informed thanks to you.
Greene: It has been our pleasure as well.
