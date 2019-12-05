NSatwaterpond120619aa.jpeg

A tow truck crew pulls a mini van from a retention pond at Atwater Elementary School on Thursday.

 SUN PHOTO BY CRAIG GARRETT

NORTH PORT — A school resource officer dove into a retention pond at Atwater Elementary School early Thursday, pulling a driver from her sinking minivan.

The incident happened at about 8:45 a.m. when the driver, identified as Donna Bustamonte, drove her silver minivan into the pond.

Bustamonte said she was blinded by sunlight and drove into the pond. 

A teacher saw the incident and immediately called for a nearby school resource officer, who dove into the pond and grabbed Bustamonte out as her van sunk beneath the water.

Bustamonte and the officer were not harmed.

A tow crew arrived at the school around 9:45 and with the help of a diver, hooked up the mini van and began pulling it out of the deep water and up the steep embankment.

