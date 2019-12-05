NORTH PORT — A school resource officer dove into a retention pond at Atwater Elementary School early Thursday, pulling a driver from her sinking minivan.
The incident happened at about 8:45 a.m. when the driver, identified as Donna Bustamonte, drove her silver minivan into the pond.
Bustamonte said she was blinded by sunlight and drove into the pond.
A teacher saw the incident and immediately called for a nearby school resource officer, who dove into the pond and grabbed Bustamonte out as her van sunk beneath the water.
Bustamonte and the officer were not harmed.
A tow crew arrived at the school around 9:45 and with the help of a diver, hooked up the mini van and began pulling it out of the deep water and up the steep embankment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.