NORTH PORT - A tragedy was confirmed Thursday night when officials with the Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission said the body of a missing boater was recovered from the Myakka River.
Florida Fish & Wildlife Public Information Officer Brian Norris said the body of the man was found in the river about 5:30 p.m.
His identification - and that of the two boys he was with when their boat started taking on water - has not been revealed pending notification of next of kin.
The boys, who were wearing life jackets, were able to make it to shallow water where they were found by a good Samaritan, Norris said.
Authorities were first notified about the situation about 10:30 a.m.
While not giving an identification, Norris said the victim was the grandfather of one of the boys on the boat.
"We did locate the body of the deceased just a short time ago. FWC did recover the body with the dive team," Norris said at a news conference about 7:40 p.m. along Kellogg Lane on the southwest side of North Port.
"The water was very murky and so that posed some issues for the search ... it became a complicated search just because of the water conditions and visibility," Norris said.
The investigation is just starting, he said, with a medical examiner doing its part and FWC doing their part to determine what caused the boat to sink and if any physical conditions hampered the victim prior to the Thursday morning incident.
Authorities anticipated releasing identifications to the public on Friday, but wanted to ensure all family members had learned of the tragedy prior to that release.
"This one is bittersweet," he said, noting the boys were rescued and fine and authorities held out hope on finding the man before his body was located in the water. "It's never easy to share that news with the family and all we can do is just say we tried to do everything we could, offer our condolences to the family and know they are in our thoughts."
Along with FWC, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, Myakka State Forest rangers and Sarasota Fire and EMS all were working jointly during the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.