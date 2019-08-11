By VICTORIA VILLANUEVA-MARQUEZ
Staff Writer
NORTH PORT — School begins Monday for Sarasota and Charlotte County students, and the early morning start could catch motorists off guard.
The Sarasota County School district expects about 43,500 students to enroll this school year — nearly 500 more than last year.
As students head back to class, officials are warning drivers to watch out for them near school zones and bus stops.
North Port police spokesman Josh Taylor noted that drivers can expect additional patrols around these areas during the first few weeks of school.
The number of children walking, biking or catching the bus to school will increase with the start of the fall semester, and Taylor pointed out that some drivers may have gotten out of the habit of checking for kids crossing the road.
“The kids are excited to get back,” he said. “They’re not going to be paying as much attention as they should be. We as adults and drivers should be more cognizant for them. We can’t expect a 9-year-old riding a bike to school for the first time to know all the rules of the road.”
Sarasota County Schools Police Chief Tim Enos added that drivers should expect traffic congestion and give themselves additional time during their commute.
“Accidents happen because they feel like they’re in a rush,” Enos said. “They need to take their time and be observant around bus stops.”
He stressed that motorists should have a heightened awareness on the road.
“When people are in a rush, they overlook things,” he said. “There may be a student running in the road because they are late to get to the bus.”
Taylor and Enos also addressed other safety measures, including the expansion of the district’s internal police force, active shooter drills and “stranger danger” tips.
Children as pedestrians
Last year in Florida, 29 child pedestrians died after being involved in a crash. Two-thirds of these were under the age of 13.
An additional 137 children suffered from serious injuries, according to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.
As schools start to open their doors again, motorists have to be aware that they are sharing the road.
“Throughout town, students will be walking or pedaling alongside city streets on their way to-and-from school or the bus stop; and they may not be familiar with the rules of the road,” said AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins. “It’s incumbent on drivers to eliminate distractions, slow down, and watch out for students and their families.”
Jenkins also suggests drivers allow for extra time in their morning commute and use extreme caution, both in and out of school zones.
No Charlotte County child bicyclists or pedestrians were involved in a crash last year, Monday through Friday, during the school year, according to Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles data.
A Sarasota County Schools boy died while riding his bicycle to Brentwood Elementary School in Sarasota in May.
Roman Miller, 9, of Sarasota was struck May 20 as he entered a crosswalk.
In Charlotte County, there are a total of 16 crossing guards assisting children on streets across the county, according to Charlotte County Public Schools spokesperson Mike Riley.
“We talk to the children at school about how important safety is,” Riley said, such as encouraging them to wear reflective clothing at both dusk and dawn, and to always face traffic when there are no available sidewalks.
“We over and over tell them to walk defensively, be aware of their surroundings, to always look both ways before crossing a street and to follow the rules of the road,” he said.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office also has deputies assist in areas that the guards identify as problematic throughout the school year, said CCSO spokesperson Katie Heck.
“Ensuring students are able to travel to and from school safely is a priority for the sheriff’s office,” Heck said. “We encourage parents to take an active role in educating their child about safe practices as a pedestrian or bicyclist to supplement the education they will receive from their school resource officer.”
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office also partners with several local agencies to ensure students and drivers are safe near crosswalks, school zones and bus stops, according to Kaitlyn Perez, a spokesperson for the office.
Schools Police Department
The Sarasota County Schools Police Department was formed just over a year ago in response to the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, which left 17 people dead.
The department will be fully staffed this year, with the addition of 30 school resource officers who were sworn in Friday. The department has taken the reins from local law enforcement agencies, which had its officers standing guard at nearly all Sarasota County middle and high schools last year.
“We’re going to maintain the high level of service that the community received from the sheriff’s office and municipal police departments,” Enos said. “We want people to know that our priority is to keep kids safe.”
The total number of school resource officers will increase to 60 with the addition of the new hires. The department will also employ 23 security personnel.
The district’s internal police force is one of four full-service school police departments in the state, Enos said. He noted that becoming an accredited agency is among the department’s main goals.
Active shooter drills
The School Board approved a new policy at an Aug. 6 meeting that requires students to undergo active shooter drills as often as other emergency drills. The monthly drills will be held a total of 10 times throughout the school year.
During the drills, students will be required to hide in designated safe corners inside their classrooms and remain out of sight from the doors and windows.
Enos emphasized the fact that active shooter preparedness includes reporting suspicious behavior. He urged parents and students to tell their school resource officers about any potential threats of violence.
“We want people to know they can trust their SROs,” he said. “If they see something out of place, they can go to them.”
‘Stranger Danger’
Taylor stressed the importance of parents warning their children that strangers can pose a threat. If parents are going to have another adult pick their child up from school, Taylor recommended using a code word that lets the child know it’s OK to get into the car.
He encouraged parents to have an open conversation about “stranger danger” to help keep their children safe.
“We owe it to the kids,” Taylor said.
Staff Writer Liz Hardaway contributed
