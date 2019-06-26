ENGLEWOOD — Three days ago, Charlotte County Sheriff's deputies went to the home of Bradley Rundle in Englewood.
He was drunk and firing a weapon in the house, relatives told 911 operators.
About an hour later and after several warnings to come out, Rundle walked from the residence, raised a gun and fired at deputies, authorities said.
Deputies returned fire and killed Rundle.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office refuses to released the names of the two deputies who fired at Rundle, citing the new Marsy's Law, a voter-approved constitutional amendment designed to protect crime victims.
The deputies are on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation for a deputy-involved shooting, which is standard department protocol.
On Tuesday, CCSO announced the deputies needed time to "decompress" as the reason their names weren't given to the Sun.
It's a practice Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell used in the past - including when Englewood's Jacob Taulbee was shot eight times by two deputies in 2017.
Taulbee was reportedly drinking, had become violent, and was armed with a large knife.
Katie Heck, CCSO spokeswoman said Tuesday the names of the other deputies at Rundle's home weren't given because Sheriffs' Office investigators are checking to see if the officers qualified for "an exemption" under Marsy's Law.
On Wednesday, CCSO claimed the deputy's names were exempt because they became "victims" during the shooting, an assault.
Heck wouldn't say if the department went through legal channels to check if Marsy's Law applied.
"Currently, I am holding all deputies names that were on scene at the time of the shooting," Heck wrote in an email to the Sun. "Several (including the two who fired their weapons) will be listed as victims of aggravated assault due to being fired upon by the deceased suspect."
What is Marsy's Law?
In 2018, 62 percent percent of statewide voters approved adding Amendment 6, known as Marsy's Law, into the Florida Constitution. Marsy's Law gives "specific rights and privileges of victims."
In Florida, Marsy's Law gives victims the right to be notified about and present at proceedings involving release, plea, sentencing, disposition, or parole of the accused.
Marsy's Law gives the victim the right to have the safety of the victim and victim's family considered when making bail or release decisions; the right to be protected from the accused; the right to be notified about release or escape of the accused; the right to refuse an interview or deposition at the request of the accused; the right to receive restitution from the individual who committed the criminal offense.
In this case, there will be no criminal charges, hearings, trials or sentencing for Rundle, who died at the scene.
Still, the CCSO maintains the deputies fall within the guidelines and intent of Marsy's Law.
Barbara Petersen, who helped write the Florida Sunshine Law and heads the First Amendment Foundation in Tallahassee, said statewide police agencies are all interrupting Marsy's Law differently.
"Marsy’s Law is a hot mess," Petersen said Tuesday. "There have been other instances in which law enforcement withheld the names of officers citing Marsy’s Law, but to date there’s nothing that would tell us (how) Marsy’s Law is to be interpreted or applied."
Lawmakers tried to file a bill this year to clarify and address confusion in applying Marsy’s Law in the Florida Legislature.
"It didn't pass, but the proposed language said that officers didn’t fall within the protected class of victims," Petersen said.
Prummell, who was on scene after the shooting, declined an interview with the Sun on Wednesday.
"He was not at the scene during the shooting," Heck wrote. "This is still an active investigation."
Email: eallen@sun-herald.com
