NORTH PORT — Jon Scholles had seizures his entire life.
But they seldom happened.
His wife, Jules, had never even seen one.
After turning 40, his seizures became more frequent — and more severe.
Jon Scholles is a former journalist who covered North Port news and later Punta Gorda city government while working for the Sun newspapers.
In late December, Jon was hospitalized after one left him unresponsive. He suffered a head injury and was taken into surgery to remove a blood clot on his brain. He woke two days later, feeling like it had been a nightmare.
Jules now lives in an increased state of panic.
The fear of witnessing another seizure has been overwhelming, she said. It has been dreadful.
The two are unable to hide his epilepsy from their 3-year-old daughter Jade. Jules has often had to choose whether she comforts her husband or their screaming, panicking child.
Jon constantly wonders when his next seizure will happen.
He plays with his daughter less. He leaves the house less.
The distance that has grown between him and his daughter weighs heavily on his mind.
“It’s terrible knowing that you have a child that knows you’re sick,” Jon said. “The worst thing for me has been when Jade says, ‘Daddy’s sick. Daddy take medicine.’”
Jules sought help from family, friends and even strangers, hoping to get Jon a seizure response dog. She, like many others struggling to cover medical expenses, asked for donations online through a Facebook fundraiser.
In just two months, more than $8,000 has been donated toward the family’s $25,000 goal.
Garima Sinha, Facebook’s product manager for charitable giving, said more than 20 million people have either started or donated to a fundraiser on Facebook, raising over $1 billion in contributions.
Fundraisers for health and medical needs make up one of the largest categories on the social media platform, she said.
Many users create a fundraiser after experiencing a sudden medical emergency. Some have to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars and seek help covering those expenses on Facebook.
“They wouldn’t have that support otherwise,” Sinha said. “We see people really coming together to help each other.”
Facebook is a bit late to the game when it comes to online fundraisers. Gofundme.com and related websites have been operating for years. Since 2008, it has helped raise about $5 billion for a variety of causes. It is one of several websites that allow people to donate to other people, taking about 7 percent of the funds for its work.
Among the current gofundme campaigns in the area are for Wendy Renoit, a North Port football player critically injured in October that has raised $6,613 of a $7,500 goal; Punta Gorda resident Dylan Hoff who was seriously injured in an ATV crash in October 2017 that has raised $2,515 of a $10,000 goal; and Punta Gorda Police Officer Catherine Stewart, who is fighting cancer, that has raised about $14,000 of a $15,000 goal.
Jules Scholles has also used the fundraising page to post health updates about Jon. She said it has allowed her to be vulnerable and admit they still need help.
Jon calls his epilepsy an invisible disorder.
He feels the illness is misunderstood by most people. He has shied away from sharing his experience with others, which has led him to feel isolated. He said his anxiety and depression have worsened.
Jon found it difficult to share details about his condition online. He did not expect the outpouring of support he has received.
“It was strange for me because I didn’t talk about my epilepsy that much and I was kind of ashamed at times about it,” Jon said. “It’s so humbling to see all this support from people that didn’t know what I was going through and didn’t know this aspect of my life.”
