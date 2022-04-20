NORTH PORT — On Labor Day weekend in 1997, about 10,000 people dropped by North Port's iconic Olde World restaurant as part of the Muscular Dystrophy Association's annual telethon.
The owners of what was then the Olde World Cheese Shop, John and Christine Zagrobelny, went all-out for the telethon. They had auctions, brought in carnival rides, clowns, around-the-clock live music and a had a parade featuring future Florida Secretary of State Katherine Harris — all to raise thousands for MDA.
In 2005, the restaurant raised more than $1 million for MDA, prompting TV legend and telethon host Jerry Lewis to personally thank the Zagrobelnys and their in-laws Joseph and Teresa Skoczylas, who also co-owned the restaurant, for what they'd done.
For John — who had battled muscular dystrophy beginning in 1983 — it was his cause as much as Lewis'.
After John died of colon cancer in 2007, Christine continued running the restaurant that's been a North Port staple for 35 years.
But now it's time to let go.
This week, the family told its employees they've sold the restaurant to an Englewood couple, Mike and Kelly Austin, who will also run it as a family business with their adult children Reagan, Bethany and Michael.
Mike owns Englewood Service Center, 210 S. Indiana Ave., neighborhood mechanical repair shop and tire store since 2013.
"This is a bittersweet moment, however we feel at this point in our lives it is time to move on to the next chapter and allow the restaurant to do the same," Christine Zagrobelny said. "We want thank all of our customers, employees and the entire community for their love and support throughout the past 35 years."
Years ago, the restaurant dropped the "Cheese Shop" franchise, and has been the Olde World Restaurant, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, seven days a week. Joseph and Teresa who cook, have received numerous awards in The Daily Sun's Best Of North Port contest.
The extensive menu includes favorites like the Robin Hood sandwich, featuring turkey, ham, bacon, Swiss, lettuce and golden sauce on three slices of pumpernickel, or the pork schnitzel, served with fried egg.
Mike Austin said he doesn't want to change too much.
"We will be cutting the menu by about 30% and that's based on two years of data," he said, eliminating meals that sold less than 20 in a month.
"We will have more than one steak offering on the menu. We want to be the place people come for a good steak. We don't want people to leave town to get steak," he said.
He said he's adding to the wine list, and introducing items to the breakfast menu.
He's already begun fixing up the parking lot, and will replace the carpet in the restaurant with flooring and make it look more modern and less "busy."
Reagan Austin said the family saw the restaurant was listed for sale and believed it would be a "cool endeavor" for the family.
"We came in before and ate and we had a nice experience," she said. "We previously owned restaurants up north so we understand the business. We will keep it status quo for now. We will still do wedding receptions, private parties — and we're planning now for Mother's Day specials."
Reagan said she's heard a lot about John Zagrobelny, whose hand-drawn portrait is hanging in the banquet room.
"It shows the character of John Zagrobelny and how his spirit lives on here," she said. "It's amazing. He's been gone for so long, but has had such an effect on others."
The Olde World is on the access road that North Port named Zagrobelny Way after John, the only such honor in the city.
Christine Zagrobelny said her simple message to her longtime customers and staff is she loves them.
The Zagrobelny and Skoczylas families are showing their appreciation for customers and staff in a celebration 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. May 1 in the Sherwood Forest Lounge at the restaurant, 14415 Tamiami Trail.
"We hope to see everyone on May 1," she said. "All of you have become a part of our family, and that will never change."
