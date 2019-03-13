NORTH PORT — Oluewu stayed atop the 10-11 age division standings in the North Port Youth Basketball Club by rolling past Guerreiro 36-8 Saturday at the Morgan Family Center.
Oluewu, 6-1 on the season, led all the way after taking a 13-2 first-quarter lead.
Anthony Bosse led with 14 points. He had 10 in the first half in helping his team built their big lead. Joshua McCullough added 10 points.
“We just played as a team, five players,” said Oluewu coach Fatimoh Oluewu. “We slowed things down and controlled the game.”
Davidson and Van Salisbury stayed tied for second place in the 10-11 division with impressive victories. Davidson defeated Baker 50-27 behind Caleb Cruz’s 13 points and Van Salisbury topped Metts 47-25. Metts is in fourth place with a 3-4 record.
In the 12-13 division, Metts gave Bieniek its first loss of the season with a tight 29-28 victory. Bieniek is now 6-1 on the season and Metts is 4-3. Wax is tied with Bieniek at 6-1 after beating Corbett easily 58-34.
Leavitt topped Guerreiro 39-32 in the other 12-13 game. Guerreiro is in fourth place at 3-4.
Mendez and Reichel are tied for first place in the 14-17 division with 6-1 records. Mendez was stunned by Bieniek (1-6) 58-51. Reichel controlled the game and beat Robinson 61-37. Kline beat Metts 56-38 and is 4-3. Metts is 3-4.
Reichel has the best defense in the 14-1 division, allowing just 274 points in seven games. Mendez has the most offensive points with 373. But Reichel has the edge in point differential with a 74-point difference between points scored and points allowed. Mendez has a 47-point differential between points scored and points allowed.
Dennis and Delagrange are tied for first place in the 8-9 standings with 5-1 records.
Games continue Saturday, starting at 8:30 a.m.
