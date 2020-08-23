NORTH PORT — Regina Melman works double duty as a host at North Port's community radio station.
That's because in her Ocean FM program at WKDW-FM 97.5, she'll ask in English, translate the question and answer in Russian. The station's FM reach is southwest Florida. But its streaming platform has some 5,000 Internet Protocol, or IP, addresses, some in Europe.
That makes it a popular link to Eastern Europeans calling North Port home.
Melman, 48, is Ukrainian-born, raised in Chicago. She came to southwest Florida in 2019.
Many of her Wednesday and Sunday listeners at WKDW-FM 97.5 understand Russian, a language common among Ukrainians, Poles and others from Eastern Europe. And North Port has a large Russian and Ukrainian population.
The goal, Melman said, is to "make (listeners) aware. This is a great people, they believe in God … and make good food.”
Melman's story is fleeing persecution and finding her groove here. Her family arrived with $100 and a suitcase, picking up “American” language working or watching Chicago TV. A dental assistant, Melman shimmied into Chicago real estate, did well and came to North Port.
To better learn her new home, Melman visited WKDW-FM studios and insisted on meeting its station manager, R.J. Malloy. Marina Orlova, who had hosted a Russian-centric program at WKDW, had died unexpectedly in 2014. Her death was a huge loss for North Port, Malloy said.
Malloy saw that Melman didn't have the same on-air polish. Orlova had anchored a Moscow news program and defected on the premise of interviewing former President Bill Clinton. In Melman's case, her eagerness would overcome her inexperience, Malloy said.
Melman, in fact, adopted Orlova's transitioning techniques to hook her listeners, Malloy said.
"Regina is following in her footsteps. Information flows back and forth, connecting (listeners) with resources.”
On a typical Melman Ocean FM segment, pre-recorded at a WKDW-FM studio with a Jim Morrison poster, African-centric artwork and baffled ceiling foam, she'll introduce and invite her guest to share backstories.
Then she'll hammer away from a sheet of prepared questions.
Punta Gorda Councilmember Jaha Cummings at a recent recording observed as Melman interviewed North Port Vice Mayor Jill Luke and then translated in Russian, a language that works the throat muscles.
But her on-air approach lacks fluff, pressing Luke, for instance, on the city's Aquatic Center, which runs $800,000 in deficit this year. She also advocates for Warm Mineral Springs, a decades-old tourist draw for Eastern Europeans, many of whom relocated in North Port because of it. North Port is considering several million dollars in upgrades, which Melman finds wise.
The Luke interview hums along and is over in 22 minutes. Music will fill the remaining eight minutes.
One aspect of Melman's broadcast is absent, however, as she's instructed to leave aside Russian and Ukraine politics. That could light a fuse, Melman agrees. She instead chooses a softer and more informative approach.
"Otherwise, you only have rumors," she said.
