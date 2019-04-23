The North Port Concert Band is getting ready for its final performance of the 2018-19 season, “On the Menu.”
The concert is set to take place at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 28 at the North Port Performing Arts Center.
During this event, the new conductor would be announced.
