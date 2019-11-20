SARASOTA — A man suffered minor injuries in a crash involving a Sarasota County school bus this morning.
The collision occurred at 7:18 a.m. today on Clark Road near Interstate 75 in Sarasota.
James Rizza, 55, of North Port, was headed west near I-75's southbound ramp in a 2019 Kia Forte. A school bus driven by Brendan G. Quinn, 62, Sarasota, came off the interstate and was turning onto Clark Road.
Rizza failed to stop at a red light, according to the Florida Highway Patrol report, and hit the side of the bus.
Rizza was taken to Doctor's Hospital for minor injuries, the report states. Neither Quinn nor a 9-year-old passenger on the bus were injured.
