PORT CHARLOTTE — One person was taken to the hospital with injuries after a box truck and a pickup truck collided near the Charlotte and Sarasota county line.
Police were called to the intersection of Hillsborough and Collingswood boulevards after the trucks collided at about 12:30 p.m on Wednesday.
Police directed traffic as the pickup truck was towed away from the scene of the crash. The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.